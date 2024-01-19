Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
63 / 365
19.1.24
Man I look tired. A long day supporting my mum through a biopsy so no time for other photography. A phone image, warts and all will have to do. My project is after all about accepting myself as well as the photography
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
63
photos
4
followers
4
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908B
Taken
19th January 2024 11:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#miniproject
,
#selfieaday
,
#selfacceptance
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close