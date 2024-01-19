Previous
19.1.24 by ginamees
19.1.24

Man I look tired. A long day supporting my mum through a biopsy so no time for other photography. A phone image, warts and all will have to do. My project is after all about accepting myself as well as the photography
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
