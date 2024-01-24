Previous
24.1.24 by ginamees
24.1.24

I have a new toy, an led light strip. A perfect opportunity for a silly selfie. Much to the amusement of daughter who is now very concerned for my sanity 🤣
Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
