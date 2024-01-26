Previous
26.1.24 by ginamees
70 / 365

26.1.24

This is how I've spent most of the day. Ok, this isnt my work laptop, I took this later when I had time.
Sometimes life catches up.
This is how I spend a lot of time though
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise