3.2.24 by ginamees
78 / 365

3.2.24

There is nothing quite like candle light to give the best tones to a portrait.
I actually like this one of me
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
21% complete

