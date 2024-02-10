Previous
10.2.24 by ginamees
85 / 365

10.2.24

I confess, this was taken at the same time as the last one but my boy is just so cheeky, I had to include this one too
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Gina Mees

I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
