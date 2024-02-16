Previous
Next
16.2.24 by ginamees
91 / 365

16.2.24

sometimes you just feel a shadow of yourself or that you are always in someone else's shadow.
Remember to take time for yourself and let your light shine. probably why I'm doing this project really
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise