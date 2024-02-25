Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
100 / 365
25.2.34
playing around in lightroom and I've turned up the texture and clarity. I think this is what I will look like in 10-20 years
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
116
photos
6
followers
4
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th March 2024 9:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@miniproject
,
@selfieaday
,
@lookingold
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close