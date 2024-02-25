Previous
25.2.34 by ginamees
100 / 365

25.2.34

playing around in lightroom and I've turned up the texture and clarity. I think this is what I will look like in 10-20 years
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
