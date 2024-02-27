Sign up
100 / 365
27.2.24
My happy place, behind a camera. Ok, so im also in front of a camera, not such a happy place🤣, but Im learning to accept it
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
27% complete
View this month »
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
365
SM-S908B
28th February 2024 8:32pm
#miniproject
,
#selfieaday
