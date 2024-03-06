Sign up
Previous
106 / 365
6.2.24
Another day, another hospital waiting area. At least my hair is refreshed. Its been a tough week so far and Im exhausted. Hopefully tomorrow mum can come home
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
@miniproject
,
@selfieaday
