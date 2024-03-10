Previous
10.3.24 for you mum by ginamees
111 / 365

10.3.24 for you mum

This picture of me has truly shook me. I look so like my mum. This picture was taken on a later date and uploaded to this date because this was the day mum died. This image tells me she is still with me and always will be.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
kali ace
Sorry for your loss
March 26th, 2024  
