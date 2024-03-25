Previous
25.3.24 by ginamees
25.3.24

Did someone say maths? This is me tearing my hair out trying to get my children to do their math homework! eldest is doing her GCSEs so should be revising! I give up
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
