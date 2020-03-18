Previous
Dogwoods in the garden by ginnyp
Dogwoods in the garden

Not going out much these days, not even to work with our Covid-19 precautions. These dogwoods are in my garden and when in bloom they are beautiful.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Ginny

@ginnyp
