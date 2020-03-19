Previous
Elk Lake by ginnyp
Elk Lake

Went or a walk today at our local lake. There were quite a few other people walking around as well, all keeping a healthy distance.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Ginny

@ginnyp
