Out for a walk by ginnyp
6 / 365

Out for a walk

Walking around the neighborhood. A really nice view from here. The roads are so empty, and when we did see someone we gave them lots of room, and passed quietly. We said hello to one couple, but they didn't respond. A little odd really.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Ginny

@ginnyp
