Previous
Next
Hortopita by ginnyp
12 / 365

Hortopita

Making pitas out of whatever I have at home. Not much spinach, swiss chard, zucchini, feta,eggs...turned out very yummy
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Ginny

@ginnyp
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise