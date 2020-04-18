Previous
Chickadee by ginnyp
33 / 365

Chickadee

The bird feeder has been a real hit this year. With me, I mean, staying home and watching the birds.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Ginny

@ginnyp
Mrs. Laloggie ace
Sweet!
April 20th, 2020  
