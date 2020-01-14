Previous
Next
Beach Soldiers by ginnys
12 / 365

Beach Soldiers

Took a ride to the "big lake" yesterday, Lake Michigan, and the most photogenic things on a gloomy winter's day were the hardy seagulls. Nothing more sad than a beach town in the winter! But be prepared for a few more gull photos.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Virginia Stapleton

ace
@ginnys
I'm a graphic designer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. My roots are in this field, but I've enjoyed various art forms over the years. I've...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise