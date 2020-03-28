Previous
Next
Jaded by ginnys
86 / 365

Jaded

A jade plant I've had for about 20 years. I recently pruned it, and it is happy in our new home. (I hope)
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Virginia Stapleton

ace
@ginnys
I'm a graphic designer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. My roots are in this field, but I've enjoyed various art forms over the years. I've...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise