Eyes Wide Shut by ginnys
146 / 365

Eyes Wide Shut

In our walk today, we came across a field of horses, all with these masks on. Covid? Gnats? I don't know. It seemed to be a semi transparent material that they could mostly see through. They were still friendly!
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Virginia Stapleton

