Previous
Next
Round Shadow by ginnys
150 / 365

Round Shadow

5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Virginia Stapleton

ace
@ginnys
I'm a graphic designer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. My roots are in this field, but I've enjoyed various art forms over the years. I've...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zoe Wiemeyer
Once again, I like how you must have gotten this from a specific angle to get the shadow to look like that.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise