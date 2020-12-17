Previous
Next
Winter Beach Series (1) by ginnys
234 / 365

Winter Beach Series (1)

Lake Michigan
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Virginia Stapleton

ace
@ginnys
I'm a graphic designer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. My roots are in this field, but I've enjoyed various art forms over the years. I've...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise