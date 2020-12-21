Sign up
237 / 365
Christmas Tree
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Virginia Stapleton
@ginnys
I'm a graphic designer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. My roots are in this field, but I've enjoyed various art forms over the years. I've...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
18th December 2020 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Nina Ganci
beautiful,
Christmas 2020 = perfect image
December 21st, 2020
Christmas 2020 = perfect image