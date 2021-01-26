Previous
Next
Otto, Framed by ginnys
260 / 365

Otto, Framed

Maybe this is a more complete shot. I took this at the same time.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Virginia Stapleton

ace
@ginnys
I'm a graphic designer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. My roots are in this field, but I've enjoyed various art forms over the years. I've...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise