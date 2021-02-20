Previous
Air Force One Selfie by ginnys
271 / 365

Air Force One Selfie

Late to the flash of red party, but this is a selfie in front of Air Force One, on our President's visit to our hometown where the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine is made.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Virginia Stapleton

