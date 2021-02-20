Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
271 / 365
Air Force One Selfie
Late to the flash of red party, but this is a selfie in front of Air Force One, on our President's visit to our hometown where the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine is made.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Virginia Stapleton
ace
@ginnys
I'm a graphic designer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. My roots are in this field, but I've enjoyed various art forms over the years. I've...
271
photos
35
followers
50
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th February 2021 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for121
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close