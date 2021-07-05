Sign up
Previous
Next
329 / 365
South Haven Pier
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
1
1
Virginia Stapleton
ace
@ginnys
I'm a graphic designer from Kalamazoo, Michigan. My roots are in this field, but I've enjoyed various art forms over the years.
90% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3
Taken
1st July 2021 1:57pm
Carolinesdreams
ace
Great pier lights!
July 5th, 2021
