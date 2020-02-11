Sign up
Photo 878
Cattle Egret in breeding plumage
Came across a number of these egrets in their nests in a local park. This is one of the parents. Pictures of the chicks follow.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Robin
@girlie
I live on the bank of the Nambucca River on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia. Our climate is very warm in summer...
880
photos
45
followers
59
following
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
880
Views 6
6
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX540 HS
Taken
25th January 2020 12:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egrets
,
cattle egrets
,
breeding plumage
