Cattle Egret in breeding plumage by girlie
Photo 878

Cattle Egret in breeding plumage

Came across a number of these egrets in their nests in a local park. This is one of the parents. Pictures of the chicks follow.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Robin

@girlie
I live on the bank of the Nambucca River on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia. Our climate is very warm in summer...
