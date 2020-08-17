Sign up
Photo 882
Canoodling Spoonbills
I guess they were preening each other but I like to think they were romancing.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Robin
@girlie
I live on the bank of the Nambucca River on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia. Our climate is very warm in summer...
judith deacon
ace
Lovely to see you again Robin. Hope you are well. Great shot of these two Spoonbills
August 20th, 2020
