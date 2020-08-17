Previous
Next
Canoodling Spoonbills by girlie
Photo 882

Canoodling Spoonbills

I guess they were preening each other but I like to think they were romancing.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Robin

@girlie
I live on the bank of the Nambucca River on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia. Our climate is very warm in summer...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Lovely to see you again Robin. Hope you are well. Great shot of these two Spoonbills
August 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise