Bathing Spoonbills by girlie
Photo 886

Bathing Spoonbills

I went back to see the Royal Spoonbills and found two having a bath and generally larking about together.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Robin

@girlie
I live on the bank of the Nambucca River on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia. Our climate is very warm in summer...
