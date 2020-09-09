Sign up
Photo 886
Bathing Spoonbills
I went back to see the Royal Spoonbills and found two having a bath and generally larking about together.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Robin
@girlie
I live on the bank of the Nambucca River on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia. Our climate is very warm in summer...
5
365
Canon PowerShot SX540 HS
7th September 2020 1:48am
birds
,
nesting
,
australian native birds
,
royal spoonbills
,
spoonbills
