Kookaburra shaking dry by girlie
Kookaburra shaking dry

This kookaburra got drenched in a shower of rain. A good shake and spread of his wings and all was good again.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Robin

@girlie
I live on the bank of the Nambucca River on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia. Our climate is very warm in summer...
