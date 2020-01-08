Sign up
Snowfall
I love doing these ICM abstracts. I actually have one that's made the cut as a finalist in a pretty big regional photo contest. I love how the secondary branches remained in this one. Makes it kinda dreamy/nightmareish!
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Terri Campbell
ace
@girlincamo
I joined this site back in 2010, so while I may look like a noob, I'm not. I completed my first 365 project in July...
1
2
2020
ILCE-7RM4
5th January 2020 9:26am
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
white
,
winter
,
trees
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
brown
,
snowfall
,
sony
,
icm
,
landscape photography
,
intentional camera movement
,
52wc-2020-w2
,
sonya7riv
,
be alpha
