Boppy Guy by girlincamo
10 / 365

Boppy Guy

This fella hanging out at tax office...he's a harder target than you'd think, especially on a cloudy day, all bopping around, he's tough to grab focus on.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Terri Campbell

ace
@girlincamo
I joined this site back in 2010, so while I may look like a noob, I'm not. I completed my first 365 project in July...
Photo Details

