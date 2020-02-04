Sign up
Previous
Next
35 / 365
Boy Scouts
Several scout troops are gathered this week for flag retirement ceremonies downtown. They have several on display and I stopped today to grab a shot..
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Terri Campbell
ace
@girlincamo
I joined this site back in 2010, so while I may look like a noob, I'm not. I completed my first 365 project in July...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th February 2020 6:03pm
Tags
white
,
red
,
flag
,
usa
,
blue
,
american
,
stripes
,
stars
,
america
,
american flag
