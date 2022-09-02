Previous
Vet visit by girlree
Vet visit

Had to take Oscar to vet. Maybe asthma or allergies. Dehydrated and given fluid and steroids. Poor Kitty 🐈‍⬛
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Sheree Slaughter

@girlree
