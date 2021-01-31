Previous
Next
SMEG by giuliaminda
6 / 365

SMEG

I promise this picture is not as boring as you might expect.

I got this SMEG toaster for my birthday from some of my lovely friends. It was originally my mum's idea to get one, but they are quite pricey so was definitely a want rather than a need.

It was quite the suprise to recieve it as a gift, although incredibly exciting! As you can imagine, once I had the one, I just had to get the other.

So the kettle is another belated gift to myself, homeowner edition.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise