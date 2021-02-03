Previous
Next
Super King by giuliaminda
9 / 365

Super King

At the end of last year, we treated ourselves to a new bed. Our old one was barely a year old, but we really wanted to size up. We should have bought a super king from the very start, but hey ho hindsight is 2020 (no pun intended).

With all the border closures and Brexit ruining everybody's time, it took 2 MONTHS! to get the new sheets we ordered.

They finally arrived today, and I must say, never have I ever slept on anything this comfortable. I think the hotel experience has been fully ruined for me because no bed will ever live up.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise