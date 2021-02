Giggles

Went for our usual long Saturday morning walk today.



About half way through we sat down on a park bench just to look out into the sun. This picture was a slightly accidental one as I had just asked Carl to take one of me in my new favourite coat and I snapped it while when he handed me back my phone at this awkward angle.



I can’t remember what I was giggling about, but it sums up our relationship pretty well.