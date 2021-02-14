Previous
Valentine’s Day by giuliaminda
Valentine’s Day

Carl and I don’t really celebrate Valentine’s Day. Almost every year since knowing each other, I spend it with some of my fave gal pals going to a gig by our fave DJ collective, Fleetmac Wood.

As you can imagine, no glitter ball disco rave this year. But Carl got these to make up for it, so it’s not all bad.
