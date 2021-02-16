Previous
Pancake day by giuliaminda
22 / 365

Pancake day

Not a pancake in sight! My friend had french toast for lunch today, and it just made me fancy it so much.

So here’s me, with my breakfast for dinner...just the wrong kind.
16th February 2021

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
