Sista by giuliaminda
23 / 365

Sista

My sister came back from italy yesterday. I missed her.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
