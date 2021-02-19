Previous
Here comes the sun by giuliaminda
25 / 365

Here comes the sun

This is the only picture I took today...and it’s from my Instagram.

Woke up to some lovely sunshine, really set the mood for the rest of my day. I can’t wait for the summer.
Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
