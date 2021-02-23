Previous
Life by giuliaminda
29 / 365

Life

When I got this little bulb it only had 3 leaves and now it has FIVE! well...4.5

How good is that for a new plant mom.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
