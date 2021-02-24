World Book Day

My friend Daisy is a teacher, and every year, on world book day, she dresses up as a book character for school that day. Naturally, that can't happen this year with schools being closed and distanced learning.



Instead, they are doing a virtual book video. She enlisted our help to find a filer that would mask her identify so that you'd have to guess who was reading that particularly part of the story .



This picture is me trying out one of the contenders. I geniunely couldn't stop laughing for about 20 min.



I had a different pic planned for today, but this one amused me so much that I just had to share it.