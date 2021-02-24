Previous
Next
World Book Day by giuliaminda
30 / 365

World Book Day

My friend Daisy is a teacher, and every year, on world book day, she dresses up as a book character for school that day. Naturally, that can't happen this year with schools being closed and distanced learning.

Instead, they are doing a virtual book video. She enlisted our help to find a filer that would mask her identify so that you'd have to guess who was reading that particularly part of the story .

This picture is me trying out one of the contenders. I geniunely couldn't stop laughing for about 20 min.

I had a different pic planned for today, but this one amused me so much that I just had to share it.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Stevie Michelle ace
This is just tooooo good!
February 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise