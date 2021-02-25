Previous
One whole year by giuliaminda
31 / 365

One whole year

I never thought i'd be someone that celebrated the birth of my pets, but with nothing else to do these days, you focus on the small things.

So there you have it, happy birthday to my little Bean. The moodiest kitty in all of the land.
Giulia Minda

