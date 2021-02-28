Previous
Mabel Iris Buhagiar by giuliaminda
34 / 365

Mabel Iris Buhagiar

Welcome to the world little one.

Today we went for a non planned walk with our friends Charlie and Indi who were in our neck of the woods somewhat unexpectedly! While it was great to see them ofcourse, it was extra special getting to meet this little cherub on her one month birthday.

She is so perfect and it's crazy to think that our two lovely friends made her. A whole real life human with ten fingers and ten toes! And what a hisotrical year she has been born into. One, I am sure, she will learn about in history books to come.

Although we only saw them for a short time, it was a very powerful reminder of how much happiness there still is in the world, despite how tough this year has been on all of us.
