HAPPY BIRTHDAY by giuliaminda
36 / 365

Little family FaceTime sesh in honour of my baby sister's 19th bday. She is such a bright light in my life.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
