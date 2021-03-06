Previous
Is it summer yet? by giuliaminda
40 / 365

Is it summer yet?

Starbucks tumbler only ever means one thing...summer and ice coffee. It wasn't exactly cold coffee whether today, but this still went down a treat.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Giulia Minda

@giuliaminda
Italian living in North West London. Inspired to attempt 365 from an old friend that did this at uni. Let's see how long it lasts....
11% complete

