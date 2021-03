Sisters

My little sister Cami is flying off to Thailand today to go and see my parents after many many months of not being able to do so. Since she is flying out of London (she lives in Leeds), she came to stay for a couple of nights before doing so.



Here we are, watching Charlie and Mr. Wonka fufill their candy dreams. After many years of not living in the same place, it feels great that we are now just a train ride away.