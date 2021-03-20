Previous
You know what day it is! by giuliaminda
54 / 365

You know what day it is!

DUMP DAY. We had a few bit to get rid of after a little home furniture move around. We went earlier than we normally go this time around and there seemed to be more people that usual. It was thrilling.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

