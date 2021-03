New day, new hair

I had been grapling with how to upkeep the colour of my hair because my roots were growing out. I decided i couldn't be bothered to try and get it to that strawberry blonde colour anymore, so I did a total 180. This way, the maintenance is definitely less time consuming, and it will get me to April 12th when I can FINALLY GO TO THE HAIRDRESSER.



Shout out to my boyfriend who puts up with these antics and is forced to help with the madness.