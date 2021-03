Hello Fresh

My neighbour uses Hello Fresh all the time and to reward her, the company gave her 10 free boxes, one of which gave to me to try.



I have always been sceptical of these types of services, but I was actually really impressed. Our box arrived today and this was our first meal. Honey glazed pork with mash and greens. I'm not sure it's something I would use weekly, but it does provide variety, which I do think I lack sometimes.